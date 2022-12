FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was discovered dead after fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. near C and Stanislaus street in the back of a property.

Investigators are working to determine how the person died. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.