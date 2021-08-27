Person dead after being hit by pickup on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CHP officials.

Just after 4:00 a.m., CHP officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 south of Shaw Avenue.

CHP says when arriving on the scene, officers learned that a woman in her 40s had been hit by a Chevy Silverado when trying to run across the highway.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was driving about 65 mph and pulled over to call 9-1-1 after the incident took place.

Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and that it is unknown at this time why she ran into the path of the oncoming truck.

The far left lane on Highway 99 was closed for a short period of time after the incident, but since then has been reopened.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the woman killed in the collision and say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

According to CHP, alcohol or drugs were not a factor on part of the driver, and toxicology results are pending on behalf of the pedestrian killed.

This incident remains under investigation.