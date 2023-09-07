FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A permanent memorial will be unveiled on Friday to honor the memory of Gavin Gladding.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors announced that the county will honor the life and memory of the Clovis Unified vice principal.

Gladding was killed on Sept. 16, 2018, when he was struck by a truck being driven by 18-year-old Rogelio Alverez. Alverez was sentenced to three years in prison and released after 12 months.

Gladding was struck on Friant Road, which is where the memorial will be placed. A dedication of a portion of Friant Road will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8 at 1000 E. Copper Ave, in front of Copper Market.

City officials say the county will honor Gladding by implementing a blue sign that reads, “In memory of Gavin Gladding, educator, and environmentalist,” which will be visible from both traffic directions on Friant Road.

For years, state Assemblyman Jim Patterson and Gladding’s family have tried to get Gavin’s Law passed. Gavin’s Law is a bill aimed at increasing the maximum sentence of four years for a hit-and-run.

Despite failing each time in the Assembly, Patterson doesn’t plan on giving up.

“We have done our best and yet sometimes I feel like I have failed the family,” said Patterson. “That hurts. But we are going to do it again. I feel a heavy responsibility to achieve this.”