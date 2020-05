FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Starbucks location in Fresno’s Tower District is closed permanently.

In a statement to YourCentralValley Friday, Starbucks says it determined that it was best to shut the store. The employees were transferred to nearby locations.

Starbucks says they have no further plans to close other stores in the area.

