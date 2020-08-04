Performances of musical “Anastasia” postponed in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — You’ll have to wait a bit longer to take your “Journey To The Past” as the touring production of “Anastasia” has postponed its Saroyan Theatre performances.

The musical which was originally scheduled to perform on Feb. 2 and 3, 2021 will now be bowing on June 22 and 23, according to a tweet from Broadway in Fresno.

Anastasia is rescheduled to June 22-23, 2021. If you are able to make the new dates, great! Mark your calendar with your new performance date and no further action is needed. — Broadway in Fresno (@broadwayfresno) August 4, 2020

If you are not able to make the rescheduled dates, you can call the location you purchased tickets to make arrangements.

