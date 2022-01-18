People who are moving to Fresno are coming from these locations

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 64 (#80 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Fresno to Jacksonville: 57 (#59 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 7 to Fresno

#49. Carson City, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Carson City in 2015-2019: 68 (#9 most common destination from Carson City)

– Migration from Fresno to Carson City: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 68 to Fresno

#48. Billings, MT Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Billings in 2015-2019: 68 (#20 most common destination from Billings)

– Migration from Fresno to Billings: 4 (#139 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 64 to Fresno

#47. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Allentown in 2015-2019: 70 (#67 most common destination from Allentown)

– Migration from Fresno to Allentown: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 70 to Fresno

#46. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Durham in 2015-2019: 76 (#67 most common destination from Durham)

– Migration from Fresno to Durham: 5 (#136 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 71 to Fresno

#45. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Orlando in 2015-2019: 81 (#127 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Fresno to Orlando: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 81 to Fresno

#44. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 88 (#163 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Fresno to Philadelphia: 30 (#81 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 58 to Fresno

#43. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 92 (#100 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from Fresno to Colorado Springs: 16 (#106 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 76 to Fresno

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Boston in 2015-2019: 92 (#138 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Fresno to Boston: 27 (#85 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 65 to Fresno

#41. El Centro, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from El Centro in 2015-2019: 97 (#13 most common destination from El Centro)

– Migration from Fresno to El Centro: 505 (#15 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 408 to El Centro

#40. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Columbus in 2015-2019: 106 (#45 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Fresno to Columbus: 12 (#113 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 94 to Fresno

#39. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 107 (#69 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Fresno to Albuquerque: 56 (#62 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 51 to Fresno

#38. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Olympia in 2015-2019: 111 (#30 most common destination from Olympia)

– Migration from Fresno to Olympia: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 111 to Fresno

#37. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 120 (#24 most common destination from Santa Cruz)

– Migration from Fresno to Santa Cruz: 170 (#29 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 50 to Santa Cruz

#36. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 122 (#63 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Fresno to Oklahoma City: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 122 to Fresno

#35. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 124 (#31 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Migration from Fresno to Santa Maria: 227 (#26 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 103 to Santa Maria

#34. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Vallejo in 2015-2019: 126 (#33 most common destination from Vallejo)

– Migration from Fresno to Vallejo: 237 (#23 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 111 to Vallejo

#33. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 133 (#86 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Fresno to Kansas City: 104 (#38 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 29 to Fresno

#32. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Reno in 2015-2019: 139 (#25 most common destination from Reno)

– Migration from Fresno to Reno: 139 (#34 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 0 to Fresno

#31. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 140 (#103 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Fresno to Virginia Beach: 124 (#36 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 16 to Fresno

#30. Redding, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Redding in 2015-2019: 144 (#13 most common destination from Redding)

– Migration from Fresno to Redding: 49 (#65 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 95 to Fresno

#29. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 152 (#91 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Fresno to San Antonio: 0 (#171 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 152 to Fresno

#28. Medford, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Medford in 2015-2019: 165 (#11 most common destination from Medford)

– Migration from Fresno to Medford: 228 (#25 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 63 to Medford

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Chicago in 2015-2019: 167 (#179 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Fresno to Chicago: 312 (#21 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 145 to Chicago

#26. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 168 (#49 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Fresno to Salt Lake City: 78 (#48 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 90 to Fresno

#25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from New York in 2015-2019: 174 (#189 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Fresno to New York: 42 (#71 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 132 to Fresno

#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Dallas in 2015-2019: 175 (#139 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Fresno to Dallas: 94 (#41 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 81 to Fresno

#23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Portland in 2015-2019: 177 (#79 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Fresno to Portland: 427 (#17 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 250 to Portland

#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 196 (#136 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Fresno to Atlanta: 192 (#28 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 4 to Fresno

#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 244 (#88 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Fresno to Phoenix: 382 (#19 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 138 to Phoenix

#20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Houston in 2015-2019: 266 (#101 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Fresno to Houston: 59 (#57 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 207 to Fresno

#19. Chico, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Chico in 2015-2019: 267 (#9 most common destination from Chico)

– Migration from Fresno to Chico: 99 (#40 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 168 to Fresno

#18. Modesto, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Modesto in 2015-2019: 316 (#10 most common destination from Modesto)

– Migration from Fresno to Modesto: 346 (#20 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 30 to Modesto

#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 356 (#48 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Fresno to Las Vegas: 569 (#13 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 213 to Las Vegas

#16. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Stockton in 2015-2019: 400 (#15 most common destination from Stockton)

– Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 637 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 237 to Stockton

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Seattle in 2015-2019: 452 (#60 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Fresno to Seattle: 417 (#18 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 35 to Fresno

#14. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 461 (#8 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

– Migration from Fresno to San Luis Obispo: 665 (#10 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 204 to San Luis Obispo

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Washington in 2015-2019: 501 (#90 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Fresno to Washington: 84 (#46 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 417 to Fresno

#12. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from San Diego in 2015-2019: 583 (#51 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Fresno to San Diego: 646 (#11 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 63 to San Diego

#11. Salinas, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Salinas in 2015-2019: 718 (#6 most common destination from Salinas)

– Migration from Fresno to Salinas: 701 (#9 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 17 to Fresno

#10. Merced, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Merced in 2015-2019: 746 (#4 most common destination from Merced)

– Migration from Fresno to Merced: 460 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 286 to Fresno

#9. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Hanford in 2015-2019: 786 (#2 most common destination from Hanford)

– Migration from Fresno to Hanford: 1,488 (#6 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 702 to Hanford

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from San Jose in 2015-2019: 921 (#21 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Fresno to San Jose: 542 (#14 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 379 to Fresno

#7. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 1,246 (#4 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Migration from Fresno to Bakersfield: 1,527 (#5 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 281 to Bakersfield

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,558 (#13 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Fresno to Riverside: 772 (#8 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 786 to Fresno

#5. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 1,859 (#10 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Fresno to Sacramento: 1,417 (#7 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 442 to Fresno

#4. Visalia, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Visalia in 2015-2019: 2,139 (#1 most common destination from Visalia)

– Migration from Fresno to Visalia: 1,915 (#3 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 224 to Fresno

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,343 (#23 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Fresno to San Francisco: 1,763 (#4 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 580 to Fresno

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 2,647 (#23 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Fresno to Los Angeles: 2,228 (#1 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 419 to Fresno

#1. Madera, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Fresno from Madera in 2015-2019: 2,805 (#1 most common destination from Madera)

– Migration from Fresno to Madera: 2,009 (#2 most common destination from Fresno)

– Net migration: 796 to Fresno

