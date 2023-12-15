FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) is closing, according to the hospital group.

According to Community Medical Centers, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) treats children who are facing life-threatening illnesses or trauma. The unit has space for 10 patients and treats children up to the age of 21.

In a statement, Community Regional Medical Center says the move is “due to low pediatric patient volumes in that unit” – but adds that their staff will continue to treat pediatric ICU-level patients in their other ICUs, which include the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Inpatient Care Unit, Pediatric Burn Unit and Outpatient Pediatric Specialty Care Clinics.

With the continued high volume of patients seeking care in the region, it makes good sense to transition these underutilized beds to treat adult ICU patients without sacrificing specialty services or bed capacity. The same high quality intensive care will continue for our pediatric patients at Community Regional, as it always has. Danny Davis, Chief Clinical and Operations Officer, Community Health System

The closure of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) leaves Valley Children’s Hospital as the next option available for dedicated pediatric intensive care.