Pedestrian walking on I-5 struck and killed by big rig near Los Banos, CHP says

SANTA NELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian walking on the travel lanes of Interstate 5 near Los Banos early Friday morning was struck and killed by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to northbound Interstate 5, north of Whitworth Road, around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a big rig and a pedestrian, Officer Anthony Mariscal said.

A 30-year-old man was walking south within Interstate 5’s southbound lanes in the dark, while the big rig driver was traveling northbound in the number two lane at 55 mph.

The driver then saw the pedestrian walking within the lane directly in front of him and turned his vehicle evasively to the left, Mariscal said. The driver was unable to avoid striking the victim with his vehicle.

The right-front corner of the big rig struck the pedestrian, the CHP said.

The victim fell onto the east shoulder of the freeway, while the big rig driver maintained control of the vehicle and stopped it in the center median of Interstate 5.

The victim was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto where he was later declared dead, Mariscal said.

The CHP said alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

The collision is still under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.