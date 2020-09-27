Pedestrian walking bike struck and killed by vehicle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian walking a bike along a Clovis street was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to Clovis Police.

Officers received a call at 12:57 a.m. regarding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle along Ashlan Avenue, just east of Willow Avenue, said Lt. Jim Munro. Arriving officers found the pedestrian was unresponsive.

The pedestrian was pushing a bicycle along the roadway at the time of the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Munro said that the pedestrian was later declared dead.

Police reported that it is unclear at this time whether alcohol played a role in the collision. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

