Pedestrian sustains two broken legs in hit-and-run accident in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man is now recovering from injuries, including two broken legs after a hit and run accident.

Merced PD Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on 3400 block of G Street. The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle. The 26-year-old victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital with major injuries.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Fabian Torres and the hit and run vehicle was located. Torres cooperated with the investigation and was taken into custody.

The victim has two broken legs and remains in serious but stable condition at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to reach out to Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@CityofMerced.org.