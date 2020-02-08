Pedestrian struck by train near Highway 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train Saturday afternoon near a stretch of Highway 99 between Kingsburg and Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 1:17 p.m. on Union Pacific Railroad tracks alongside Highway 99, about 1/3 mile north of Avenue 328, the CHP said.

There is no information on the victim’s condition.

This story will be updated.

