Pedestrian struck by car in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are on scene in the area of Thorne and California avenues in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police said they responded to call of a vehicle vs a pedestrian when officers arrived they found a woman in the road.

The woman was transported to the hospital, and her condition is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

