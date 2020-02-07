Pedestrian struck by car in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) Updated: A pedestrian died after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver heading to work around 3:30 morning struck a young man on Highway 145 near Avenue 37. 

The CHP says the young man was standing in the road, wearing all black. The victim was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car is cooperating with the CHP.

