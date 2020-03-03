Pedestrian dead after he was struck while jaywalking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his late 60s is dead after he was struck by a car Monday while allegedly jaywalking in Fresno.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. close to West and Shields avenues.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in a critical condition. He died a short time later.

Officers say the woman driving the car stayed at the scene and called the police. Her children were also in the car and were uninjured.

“She said her heart was broken that she did this, but she did the right thing. She pulled over, she called 911, and she waited for officers and she’s given statements and very helpful,” said Lieutenant Tim Tietjen.

The driver was not cited.

