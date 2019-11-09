Pedestrian struck and killed by driver while walking down rural road near Selma

Breaking News
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist Friday night in rural Fresno County near Selma after walking down an unlit stretch of road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash on Floral Avenue, east of De Wolf Avenue, around 10:34 p.m., and found a 44-year-old victim suffering injuries from being struck. They were taken to Selma Community Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The victim was walking west on the westbound lane of Floral Avenue when the driver of a Chevy Tahoe driving west on Floral did not see the pedestrian and struck them at 50 mph, Spokesman Mike Salas said. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing while walking on the edge of the roadway in a dark area.

The crash is still under investigation, however, alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

