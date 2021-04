FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning along Highway 99 in central Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. on the 99 southbound between Clinton and McKinley avenues.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Clinton and Belmont avenues until around 9 a.m. as officials investigated the collision and cleared debris.