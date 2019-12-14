Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 168 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning by at least one vehicle on Highway 168 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 168 and Ashlan Avenue, the CHP said. A male pedestrian was walking in the freeway’s westbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities responded to the area and shut down all westbound lanes for an investigation. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office was later called to the scene when the man was declared dead.

The CHP said moderate rain was falling in the area at the time of the crash.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.