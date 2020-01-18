Pedestrian struck and killed on freeway offramp along Highway 99 in Tulare County: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning on a freeway offramp along Highway 99 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 2 a.m. of a person lying in the middle of the roadway in the area of southbound Highway 99 and the Avenue 80 offramp, the CHP said. It was unknown at the time whether they were a victim of a pedestrian-involved collision.

The CHP reported minutes later that Tulare County Fire Department crews arrived at the scene and found the victim unconscious on the offramp with a white vehicle occupied by two people pulled over at the scene.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for unknown injuries as crews administered CPR, the CHP said.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported to the CHP that the person who reported the incident to authorities was the wife of the driver who struck the pedestrian.

The CHP later reported that the victim later died at an unknown time.

No other information was available.

