Pedestrian struck and killed in the road ‘doing a barrel roll’, Fresno Police say

Fresno Police investigating after officers say a man was struck by multiple vehicles in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man witnesses describe as acting erratically in the middle of the road has been killed after police say he was struck multiple times by different vehicles in southeast Fresno Monday.

According to Fresno Police, shortly before 9:30 p.m. dispatch received numerous calls about someone lying in the road in the area of Ventura Avenue and 4th Street, described as possibly high or drunk.

“When the officers arrived they did find the subject that had been struck by multiple vehicles and unfortunately he had passed away as a result of the collision,” said Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say it is likely that the pedestrian was at fault. Drivers who struck the victim remained at the scene and provided statements. Callers described the victim behaving unusually before he died.

“Possibly like rolling, almost doing a barrel roll in the middle of the roadway. All the parties indicated that they thought he was either high on something or under the influence of alcohol.”

A crash scene investigation is underway.

