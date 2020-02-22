Pedestrian struck and killed in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was killed Friday night in Sanger after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Sanger Police Department.

The collision occured around 9:30 a.m. in the area of 8th Street and Academy Avenue, Sgt. Brandon Coles said. Alcohol or drugs appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

One person was arrested.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

