Pedestrian struck and killed, good Samaritan hospitalized, following pair of crashes on Hwy 41 in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian walking on the lanes of Highway 41 in north Fresno was struck and killed Saturday night and led to a good Samaritan being struck and hospitalized after stopping to help, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers at 10:56 p.m. received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 41 Freeway at the Friant Road off-ramp, said Sgt. John Tyler. Emergency crews found a pedestrian that had been struck by two vehicles on the northbound lanes of the freeway.

Following the incident, a second wreck occurred when another driver pulled over onto the center divider to help the pedestrian but was struck by another vehicle.

The pedestrian struck by the two vehicles was declared dead at the scene, while the good Samaritan suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Tyler said. No other injuries were reported in the crashes.

The collisions remain under investigation but officials said that it appears that the second crash could have been caused by traffic trying to avoid the first wreck.