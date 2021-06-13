Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department (CPD) says a pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to Clovis Avenue north of Shaw Avenue for a reported traffic collision.

Upon arrival officers learned that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north bound on Clovis Avenue and they determined the pedestrian was deceased on scene.

Following the fatal accident CPD closed down the area of Clovis Avenue between Shaw and San Jose Avenue Saturday night for several hours.

CPD says that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is being cooperative with the investigation at this time.

CPD also says there are currently no immediate signs of intoxication or impairment of the driver and that this is an active on-going investigation.

This article has been updated with new information from CPD.