Pedestrian struck and killed by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in central Fresno late Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at a railroad crossing near Ashlan and Fruit avenues.

A person was struck by a train and was declared dead by authorities, said Lt. Carl McKnight.

No other information was immediately available.

