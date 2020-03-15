Pedestrian struck and killed along Manning Avenue just outside Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning along Manning Avenue just west of Reedley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Manning and Rio Vista avenues.

Reedley Police reported that a body was found on the side of Manning Avenue and officers were starting CPR before paramedics arrived, the CHP said.

It was later reported that Reedley officers stopped a vehicle associated with the fatal crash in the area of Manning and Fisher avenues in front of the City Market.

The coroner was called to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

