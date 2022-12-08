SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian suffered significant injuries following a traffic collision in Selma on Thursday, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:20 a.m., near the intersection of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. They determined the female pedestrian sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the incident, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at (559) 891-2278.