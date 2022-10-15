FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues.

Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought to be in her 50’s, lying in the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperative with the investigation. They are also looking into the possibility that the woman may have been hit by another car before this collision, and that driver was not around when responding officers arrived.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be involved on the part of the driver at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at (559) 621-7000.