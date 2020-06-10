Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One person is dead after police say they were struck by a vehicle in central Fresno Tuesday night.

It happened close to the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Abby Street.

Officers say they received the call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who reported a body in the road.

The victim has not been officially identified, but police say he is a man in his 50s. No suspects have been identified and investigators are searching for witnesses and any video surveillance.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know