FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pedestrian killed after he was struck by a car in central Fresno identified Friday.

The victim was identified as Carmen Torres Chavira, 76.

Police say Chavira was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.