Pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times on Hwy 99 between Merced and Atwater

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after being struck by multiple vehicles, including a big rig, along Highway 99 between Merced and Atwater, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near the Atwater Merced Expressway. A caller told dispatch that he had just hit a pedestrian on the freeway.

Officers arrived to find a body at the scene, said spokesman Eric Zuniga. The body was unidentifiable due to the condition of the body.

An investigation found that the pedestrian tried to cross the freeway for an unknown reason when they were struck by a vehicle in the number one lane going approximately 65 mph.

Following the first collision, two additional vehicles struck the pedestrian, including a big rig, Zuniga said.

The CHP reported that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.