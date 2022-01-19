Pedestrian injured after car strikes him in northwest Fresno

A vehicle vs. pedestrian on Shaw and West.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after getting hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

Police said the accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. near Shaw and West avenues. Police said the man walked into the roadway outside of the crosswalk and was hit by a driver who was headed westbound on Shaw.

The driver of the car stopped and is cooperating with the police.

Officers said the man was wearing dark clothing and was not inside the crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The man was taken to the hospital; his current status is unknown.

