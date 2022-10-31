FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Fresno on Olive Avenue and Millbrook Avenue on October 31, according to Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 10:30 P.M. a 39-year-old male was crossing Olive Avenue when he was hit by a car. It is said that the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by the car. The car did flee the scene.

Officials say they need help to identify the car and driver and are investigating further.

The man was transported to CRMC and is said to be in stable condition.