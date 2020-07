FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Shaw Avenue and First Street.

Police said Shaw Avenue was shut down for several hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash. The driver remained on the scene.

