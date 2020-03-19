Coroner identifies man struck and killed by vehicle in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Hughes and Weber avenues around 3:30 a.m. for a traffic collision.

Police said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene. They say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The victim was later identified as Anthony Choza, 32, of Fresno, by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.