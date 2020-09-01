Pedestrian hit and killed in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person crossing the street in Merced was hit and killed just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say the pedestrian was hit and was pulled under a car while crossing the street in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the police.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident. The pedestrian has not been identified.

No other information was immediately available.

