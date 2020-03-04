Pedestrian fatally struck by car after jaywalking in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man struck and killed by a vehicle near Shields and West avenues Monday night has been identified.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 7 p.m.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in a critical condition. He died a short time later.

He was identified as 67-year-old Joe Mendiola.

Officers say the woman driving the car stayed at the scene and called for emergency services. Her children were also in the car and were uninjured. 

“She said her heart was broken that she did this, but she did the right thing. She pulled over, she called 911, and she waited for officers and she’s given statements and very helpful,” said Lieutenant Tim Tietjen.

The driver was not cited.

