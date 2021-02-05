Pedestrian death on Hwy 99 in Tulare renews call for state to remove homeless encampments along freeway

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The death of a pedestrian trying to cross Highway 99 in Tulare on Thursday night has renewed a call from city leaders to have the state clear homeless encampments along the freeway.

The pedestrian was killed around 8 p.m. along the 99 Freeway near Prosperity Avenue, said Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos. Reports indicated that the individual lived in a homeless encampment beside the freeway.

The city said it has been concerned about the health and safety of people living in the homeless encampments within city limits and also for the safety of motorists, maintenance workers and emergency responders who travel along the 99 on a daily basis.

Mederos said the city sent a letter addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 17 at the direction of the City Council and a response has not been received. The letter was also sent to state agencies and state representatives.

The mayor said the city has renewed its request for state officials to immediately remove the freeway encampments.

While Tulare understands that homeless people have the right to shelter in public places if shelter accommodations are not available, it contends that “safety for all our citizens has to require limits relating to this right to shelter.”