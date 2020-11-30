Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck at around 7:30 p.m. near Walnut avenue and Bardo street.

Police say the victim was struck while crossing a roadway in a dimly lit area, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver was not under the influence. No other details were available.