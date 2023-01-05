FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was struck by a police vehicle in Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say at about 6:55 p.m. they were called to Sheilds Avenue and First Street in Fresno in regards to a pedestrian being struck by a patrol car.

The patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields when the victim was struck, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim, a male in his late 30s, walked off the median wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

Officers say the rain could be a factor in the crash.

Police say the officer involved has been with the department for about 10 years and has kept a solid reputation, but they are treating this incident just like any other.

What we do in a case like this is that we do a full-blown investigation and treat this like any death scene. So, we’re gonna do a reconstruction of the accident. We’re gonna pull the black box from the vehicle and whatever the black box tells us we have to confirm… The officer is gonna be questioned and we have to do an interview with the officer, and a blood draw will be done as well Chief of Police Paco Balderrama

The Fresno Police Department says the investigation will take up to several weeks to determine exactly what happened.