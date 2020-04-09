Pedestrian critically injured after struck by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian is critically injured after he was struck by a BNSF Railway Co. train Thursday at a central Fresno railroad crossing, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Belmont Avenue and Diana Street, just east of Abby Street, at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a train versus pedestrian collision, said Sgt. David Willkin.

The victim, identified only as a 47-year-old man, was found unconscious by the time first responders arrived.

Willkin said witnesses told Police that the man was walking east on the south side of Belmont and was struck after failing to heed warning signals from the train’s horns and crossing guards that were down at the time.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in surgery and is in very critical condition, Willkin added.

The section of Belmont Avenue that crosses the BNSF tracks was closed some time as authorities investigated what happened.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.