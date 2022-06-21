Photo of 44-year-old David Lowndes provided by the Clovis Police Department

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Clovis Monday night, according to Clovis police officers.

Police say officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and either a bicyclist or pedestrian on westbound Herndon Avenue, between Sunnyside and Clovis avenues around 9:00 p.m.

Investigators say officers did not locate a bicycle, and at this time, it’s believed a man was crossing Herndon Avenue when a driver identified by police as David Lowndes of Clovis collided with the man in the roadway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, according to police.

Police say Lowndes was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail.