CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Clovis Monday night, according to Clovis police officers.
Police say officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and either a bicyclist or pedestrian on westbound Herndon Avenue, between Sunnyside and Clovis avenues around 9:00 p.m.
Investigators say officers did not locate a bicycle, and at this time, it’s believed a man was crossing Herndon Avenue when a driver identified by police as David Lowndes of Clovis collided with the man in the roadway.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, according to police.
Police say Lowndes was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail.