Peaches from Valley packing houses may be linked to salmonella outbreak

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Peaches from Valley packing house may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people.

As a precautionary measure, retailers are voluntarily recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier, Prima Wawona of Fresno and Wawona Packing Company of Tulare County, due to possible Salmonella contamination.

More than 60 people were sickened from the bad fruit. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident.

The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states starting in June.

The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1st to August 19th in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

The bagged peaches were sold in California and 33 other states.

The grocery store chains have recalled the peaches in the states affected.

The FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations at Prima Wawona. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high-quality fruit.”

