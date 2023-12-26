VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle reversing over the sidewalk as it was backing out of a driveway in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Visalia Police Department Officers say they responded to the 3900 block of West Vine Avenue for medical aid. After arriving on the scene, police officers learned that a vehicle backed out of a driveway and unintentionally struck a pedestrian crossing its path on the sidewalk.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative. The Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the collision.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor, officers say.