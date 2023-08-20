VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Regarding a recent threat made to Mount Whitney High School, the Visalia Police Department declared the social media threat unfounded Sunday afternoon.

Police say Friday evening a social media post was circulating indicating a gunfight would take place at Mount Whitney High School on Monday.

Based on their investigation, detectives say they do not have further reason to believe there are any safety concerns toward students, staff members, or the school campus.

Officers advise there will still be an increased law enforcement presence throughout all Visalia Unified School District campuses this week.

Visalia Police are reminding the public that any social media post of this nature is unacceptable and those posting threats will face both legal and school discipline charges.