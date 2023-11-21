SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just a few miles away from where a grey SUV was found dumped in a canal of shallow water, a man was found shot in the street.

“When we arrived we found a 43-year-old male identified as Marcos Escutia on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” said Sanger Police Chief, Greg Garner. “He was treated at the scene and later, transported to CRMC for further treatment, but he said come to his injuries at that time.”

Garner says the SUV in the canal was found on Rainbow Route, which is about two miles from the neighborhood where Escutia was shot.

Investigators believe the person or persons who shot Escutia may have dumped the car in the canal but they are still working on connecting the two scenes.

“We know that at least a couple of shots were fired at the victim, and he was struck at least once, and we are looking to see if there are witnesses that can come forward,” he said.

This is the first homicide in 21 months for the city of Sanger. Garner credits the work of his officers and the community in helping to keep those numbers down.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sanger Police Department at (559) 875-8521.