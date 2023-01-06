Teenager school girl with backpack and bike walk in pedestrian crossing in front of a car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation to focus on identifying the most dangerous driver behaviors that put pedestrians and bicycle riders at risk.

The operation will take place on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the City of Fresno.

Police say some of the risky behaviors on the road are speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide the right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop at signs and signals.

Officials say road safety is everyone’s responsibility. These are some of the actions drivers and pedestrians can put into practice to reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash:

Pedestrians:

Be predictable and use crosswalks when available

Take notice of approaching vehicles and be careful

Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph , a driver will need at least 90 feet to stop

, a driver will need at least 90 feet to stop Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you. Wear light colors, and reflective material, carry a flashlight, especially at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

Drivers:

Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn

Never drive impaired.

Bicyclists: