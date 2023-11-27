MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of Madera residents were left without power following a structure fire on Monday afternoon, the City of Madera Police Department said.

The City of Madera Police Department said they were assisting firefighters with road closures around the area of Fourth Street and N. D Street while they were addressing a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to officers, PG&E was on the scene addressing the power outage that affected over 100 residents.

As of now, police say the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.