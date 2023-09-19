FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was left in critical condition after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man believed to be in his 70s was hit by a car while he was in a crosswalk near Weber and Hughes in Fresno.

Officers say the man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and police say the driver has a suspended license and warrants.

Officers added that the driver was cooperating with the investigation and was being evaluated for possible DUI.