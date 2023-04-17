VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search by Tulare County authorities revealed dozens of illegal firearms inside a Porterville man’s home, according to police.

The subject was identified as 63-year-old Casey Schuler from Porterville, who officers say had not surrendered his 30 registered firearms to law enforcement or transferred them through or stored them with a licensed firearm dealer.

On April 12, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with assistance from detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s TAGNET, served a search warrant at a residence on Avenue 176 near Road 192 near Porterville.

As part of a restraining order, officials say Schuler was ordered not to own or possess any firearms and/or ammunition and was also ordered to sell or store his firearms at a licensed firearm dealer or turn them in to a law enforcement agency within 24 hours of being served with orders and provide proof of that to the court.

Upon searching the residence, agents say they located and seized 16 handguns, 14 rifles, 5 shotguns, 27 large-capacity magazines, 42 standard-capacity magazines, and 31,160 live rounds of ammunition (including 160 live rounds of .30 caliber 164-grain armor-piercing rifle ammunition).

At the conclusion of the search warrant, officials say Schuler was arrested and booked into jail and is facing charges of being a prohibited person due to a restraining order, possessing or owning a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.