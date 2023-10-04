VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a man who allegedly pointed a gun toward a Visalia school Wednesday afternoon has been declared unfounded by the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 2 p.m. they were called to Valley Life Charter School for a report of a man pointing a gun toward the school.

Officers say they were nearby and began checking the area. They were told a man was standing outside a home and pointed his gun at the school.

After checking the residence and conducting interviews, police declared the report unfounded.

Visalia PD wants to reassure the public that there is no threat and the area is safe.