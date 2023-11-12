FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after rear-ending a car and ultimately being ejected Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. they responded to a report of a traffic collision at Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue.

Preliminary investigation determined a white Dodge Charger was stopped at a red light on Fowler Avenue waiting to make a left turn on Kings Cayon Road when a motorcyclist traveling southbound on Fowler Avenue rear-ended the Dodge.

Officers say the motorcyclist was thrown off their bike into the roadway. The motorcyclist, described as a man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The other driver had complaints of pain and is also being treated.

Officials say the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet when he crashed and was talking and conscious when he arrived at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether or not alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.